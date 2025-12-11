Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Aercap (NYSE:AER)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.31. 118,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Aercap has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aercap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aercap during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Aercap during the first quarter worth $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aercap during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

