Aercap (NYSE:AER) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Aercap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AER. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Get Aercap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Aercap has a one year low of $85.57 and a one year high of $140.86.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aercap will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Aercap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Aercap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.