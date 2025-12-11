Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,984 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $539.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $484.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day moving average of $566.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.28% and a return on equity of 202.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $652.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

