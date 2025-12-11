Marathon Capital Management Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,107,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,622,000 after purchasing an additional 703,903 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,678,000 after buying an additional 6,982,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,660,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,271,000 after acquiring an additional 372,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,944,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,060,000 after acquiring an additional 231,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $468,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $84.47 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

