Rep. Richard McCormick Buys Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares

Representative Richard McCormick (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Automatic Data Processing stock on November 5th.

Representative Richard McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/5/2025.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $259.34 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 60.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $498,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 339.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McCormick

Rich McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McCormick (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rich McCormick lives in Suwanee, Georgia. McCormick served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy. He earned an M.B.A. from National University and an M.D. from Morehouse School of Medicine. McCormick’s career experience includes working as an emergency medicine physician with Gwinnett Medical Center and Northside Hospital, a Marine officer instructor with Georgia Tech and Morehouse College, and a pilot.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

