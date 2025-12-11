Mane Global Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,056,961 Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,056,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,325,000. Viking accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Viking at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viking by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viking by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Price Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $69.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on Viking in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIK

Viking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.