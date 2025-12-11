Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,894,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 35.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,849,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,786,000 after buying an additional 2,575,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $168.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.10. The company has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.