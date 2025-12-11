Mane Global Capital Management LP Acquires 110,910 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Mane Global Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,910 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up 3.4% of Mane Global Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mane Global Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.34% of Shake Shack worth $80,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 679.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $93,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,481.98. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of SHAK opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Shake Shack, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $144.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.10%.The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $126.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.52.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

