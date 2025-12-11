Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys 608,720 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 157.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $50,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

