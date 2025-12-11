2,120,333 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Bought by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,120,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,601,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned about 0.19% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 540,610 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 273,972 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $273,286.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,004,848.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.