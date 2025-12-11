PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,711 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $49.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.