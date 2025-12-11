Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Stake Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $76,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VNQ opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $95.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.