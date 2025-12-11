Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $17.71 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,177 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,713,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,657,847 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $902.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.22.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

