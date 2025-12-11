Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Purchased by Rokos Capital Management LLP

Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 546.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 843,235 shares during the period. Ciena makes up approximately 0.4% of Rokos Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned 0.71% of Ciena worth $81,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 4.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 228.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Ciena Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.21 and a 1-year high of $226.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ciena from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ciena from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $1,309,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,870 shares in the company, valued at $49,090,510.70. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $262,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,965.34. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,266. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

