Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $21.04 Million in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,037,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $271.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

