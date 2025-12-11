Rokos Capital Management LLP Invests $8.22 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Celestica by 406.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 2.2% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $349.18 on Thursday. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.12.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

