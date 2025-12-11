iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.3% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $251,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,050,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,068,000 after acquiring an additional 533,545 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,689,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,415,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,501,000 after purchasing an additional 176,415 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,858,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $96.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

