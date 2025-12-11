Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $72.09 Million Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the quarter. Bancorp accounts for approximately 17.1% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Bancorp worth $72,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,712,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after buying an additional 466,139 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,628,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,908,000 after acquiring an additional 235,303 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,417,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,112,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Bancorp by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 221,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 111,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In other Bancorp news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $214,340. This represents a 105.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

