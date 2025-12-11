Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE is Keenan Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Global-e Online makes up approximately 13.9% of Keenan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keenan Capital LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Global-e Online worth $59,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $38.95 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $220.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $41.00 price objective on Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Global-e Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.