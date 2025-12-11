Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of XPO by 4.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of XPO by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 23.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Price Performance

XPO opened at $150.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.79. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of ($2,243.00) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of XPO from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Redburn Partners set a $156.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

