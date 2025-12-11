Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Crown Place VCT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 50.64%.
Crown Place VCT Stock Performance
Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 28.80 on Thursday. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.40. The company has a market capitalization of £147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.65.
Crown Place VCT Company Profile
