Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Releases Earnings Results

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Crown Place VCT had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 50.64%.

Crown Place VCT Stock Performance

Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 28.80 on Thursday. Crown Place VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.40. The company has a market capitalization of £147.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.65.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

