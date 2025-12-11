Owls Nest Partners IA LLC Has $39.70 Million Position in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC cut its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,701 shares during the quarter. Tecnoglass makes up approximately 9.4% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned about 1.09% of Tecnoglass worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Tecnoglass by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 254,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 116,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,515,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 741.3% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 735.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 103,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $53.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass Announces Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

