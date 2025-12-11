Zacks Research Upgrades Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) to “Strong-Buy”

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

