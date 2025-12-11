GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Announces Earnings Results

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Trading Up 0.4%

LON GCP opened at GBX 70.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.68. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 65.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 80.61. The stock has a market cap of £592.71 million, a P/E ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Didham bought 27,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 per share, for a total transaction of £19,872.72. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.