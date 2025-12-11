Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $134,950,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Samsara by 107.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 17.2% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 65.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IOT opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $415.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.Samsara’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Craig Hallum raised Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Samsara and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $845,659.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,499,058.25. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $171,802.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 302,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,235.92. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,141,806 shares of company stock valued at $81,962,750. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

