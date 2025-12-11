Cardano (ADA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.04 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $16.09 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.53 or 0.03540356 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00014716 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00005971 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00001846 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00003712 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00002422 BTC.
- Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000097 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,648,277 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is cardano.org/news/atom.xml.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
