AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Director Joseph Tyndall Sells 25,108 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Tyndall sold 25,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $777,845.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AxoGen by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 148.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 203,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 121,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 174.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday. JMP Securities set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Further Reading

