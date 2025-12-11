Anoma (XAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.49 Million

Anoma (XAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Anoma token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anoma has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Anoma has a market capitalization of $39.06 million and $22.49 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Anoma

Anoma launched on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.01925181 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $21,373,859.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

