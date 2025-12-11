DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Gregory Lucier Sells 82,200 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 4.9%

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.10%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,003.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.