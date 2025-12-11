Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Insider Purchases £100,030.14 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Williams bought 52,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £100,030.14.

Edmund Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 11th, Edmund Williams purchased 52,587 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 per share, with a total value of £99,389.43.

On Thursday, December 11th, Edmund Williams purchased 52,691 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £99,585.99.

On Friday, December 5th, Edmund Williams acquired 222,326 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 per share, for a total transaction of £400,186.80.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock opened at GBX 187.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £900.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 360 to GBX 335 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baltic Classifieds Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 366 to GBX 373 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group from GBX 194 to GBX 208 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baltic Classifieds Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316.50.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

