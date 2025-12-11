Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Insider Purchases £100,030.14 in Stock

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) insider Edmund Williams bought 52,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £100,030.14.
Edmund Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 11th, Edmund Williams purchased 52,587 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 189 per share, with a total value of £99,389.43.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Edmund Williams purchased 52,691 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 per share, for a total transaction of £99,585.99.
- On Friday, December 5th, Edmund Williams acquired 222,326 shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 180 per share, for a total transaction of £400,186.80.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group stock opened at GBX 187.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 263.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £900.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.
