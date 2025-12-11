AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Director Stuart Porter Buys 264,150 Shares of Stock

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Porter bought 264,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $779,242.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 623,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,947.35. This trade represents a 73.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AirJoule Technologies Trading Up 3.9%

AIRJ opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.48. AirJoule Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that AirJoule Technologies Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies by 111.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 272,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in AirJoule Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AirJoule Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirJoule Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About AirJoule Technologies

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

