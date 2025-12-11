Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG) Trading 51.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 51.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28. 3,953,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,712% from the average session volume of 140,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.76 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (CVE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 66.40% and a negative net margin of 296,358.74%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a working interest in the Orinduik block in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

