Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $93.38

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.3846.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CoStar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 315.9% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $63.82 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

