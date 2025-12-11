State Street Corporation $STT Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3,914.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 103.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 45.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. State Street Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

