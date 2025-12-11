Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB opened at $215.70 on Thursday. Wabtec has a one year low of $151.81 and a one year high of $216.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.34.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Wabtec in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $1,073,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,579. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,953 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $577,104.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,321.47. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,455 shares of company stock worth $6,651,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

