Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Stock Position Cut by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,716,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,248,555 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 2.1% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $119,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Shares of CLF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The mining company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

