Slate Path Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Slate Path Capital LP lowered its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,289,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 2.4% of Slate Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $138,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,033,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,500 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 38,493,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,148,000 after buying an additional 9,303,978 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,761,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,882,000 after buying an additional 9,094,372 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,390,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,622,000 after buying an additional 11,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,685,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TEVA opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

