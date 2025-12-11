Western Digital Corporation $WDC Holdings Lessened by Slate Path Capital LP

Slate Path Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,038,091 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,632,800 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises 6.6% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $386,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 897,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 217,574 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

Western Digital Stock Up 7.3%

WDC stock opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $182.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Western Digital had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 21.37%. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,524.46. The trade was a 31.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $449,756.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,779.72. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

