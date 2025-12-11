Sei Investments Co. Purchases 103,351 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $144,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Citigroup raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AON from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.56.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $340.08 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

