Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $145,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 87.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 284,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,771,000 after buying an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $979.02 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $1,123.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $968.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $846.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 71.22%.The firm had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total transaction of $18,529,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,556,551.57. This trade represents a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 102,426 shares of company stock valued at $94,860,304 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

