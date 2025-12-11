Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $51.72 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. $U

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,526 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $51,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 148.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on U. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Arete Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.55.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,683,876.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 563,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,822.84. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,436,672.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,781.98. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,156,658 shares of company stock valued at $47,498,475 in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

