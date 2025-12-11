Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,159,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $148,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $182.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

