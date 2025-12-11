Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 918,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $166,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 120,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 328,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $193.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

