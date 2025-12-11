American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,162 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $202,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 468.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $55,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.91. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.86.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

