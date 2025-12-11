Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $53.17 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,775 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $53,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,065 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,914,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 40.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,759,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,383,000 after purchasing an additional 794,222 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entegris by 221.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,117,000 after purchasing an additional 770,069 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $94.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $37,785.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 61,635 shares of company stock worth $4,780,010 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

