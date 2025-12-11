Sei Investments Co. Sells 256,481 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256,481 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $170,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,192 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $29,956,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.14.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $381,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.60 per share, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,816. This represents a 3.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $257.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

