Sei Investments Co. Purchases 34,819 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $176,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $283.68. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average of $232.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,025 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $17,404,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $22,290,347.31. This represents a 43.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,798 shares of company stock valued at $78,617,754. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.13.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

