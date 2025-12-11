Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,067 Shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF $SEIQ

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,905,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.66% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF worth $219,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $585,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS:SEIQ opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.83. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

