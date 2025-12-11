Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $60,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,785,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,831,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,676,000 after acquiring an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after acquiring an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $114,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,076.77.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,754.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,715.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,629.07. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 32.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total transaction of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $70,485,307.38. This trade represents a 10.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,411 shares of company stock valued at $13,985,026. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

