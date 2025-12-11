Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 258.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $157,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $386.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $564,645.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,729.10. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total transaction of $28,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,344.96. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,138 shares of company stock worth $2,983,353. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

